Top 10 Best New Restaurants Of 2018 Have Been Revealed (Durham Has 5!!)

Greg Cox, the dining critic for the News & Observer, has released his Top 10 Best New Restaurants Of 2018 list. See if your fave made the list!
Copa
107 W. Main St., Durham
919-973-0111
Cuisine: Cuban
Cucciolo Osteria
601 W. Main St., Suite C, Durham
984-243-8744
Cuisine: Italian
G.58 Cuisine
10958 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville
919-466-8858
Cuisine: Chinese
Postal Fish Company
75 W. Salisbury St., Pittsboro
919-704-8612
Cuisine:seafood
Postmaster
160 E. Cedar St., Suite 100, Cary
919-378-9493
Cuisine: contemporary Southern
Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings & Sweets
121 N. Gregson St., Durham
919-797-2233
Cuisine:contemporary Asian, desserts
Saint James
806 W. Main St., Durham
984-219-7900
Cuisine:seafood
Saltbox Seafood Joint
Two Durham locations: 608 N Mangum St. (walkup window only) and 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
919-908-8970 (Mangum); 919-237-3499 (Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.)
Cuisine: seafood
Swagat
9549 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville
919-378-9090
Cuisine: Indian
The Village Diner
600 W. King St, Hillsborough
919-245-8915
Cuisine: Southern diner
