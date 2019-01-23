FREE Seminar : Get Organized So You Can Think

Start the New Year with ways to be your most productive ever!

Join the Durham Business & Professional Chain featuring guest speaker Personal Productivity Expert Peggy Duncan, sharing the principles of organization that’ll help you de-clutter your life and make work easier.

Date: Thursday, February 7, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Place: Stanford Warren Library ▪ 1201 Fayetteville Street ▪ Durham NC

Cost: The seminar is FREE but registration required

To register: Click Here

