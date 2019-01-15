Triangle Activities Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King

Today we celebrate Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday.

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, here’s a list of activities

Tuesday, January 15

12:00pm-UNC Walk for Health Marches to recognize Union soldier.

World War II veteran and UNC’s oldest athlete Bobby Gersten will lead the march from the Pit to the steps of South Building. William “Henry Jr.” Thorpe, founder and director of UNC Walk for Health will wear Union solider garb and deliver a message to University officials.

UNC campus Chapel Hill, NC

Friday, January 18

9am-Wreath Laying Ceremony

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens

1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh

Saturday, January 19

7:30am-3:45pm- 2019 Youth Innovation Summit:The Triangle Uplift Foundation is sponsoring the summit to inspire students in grades 5th through 12th grade in the Triangle.

Cary Academy

Sunday, January 20

3pn-4:30pm- Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration and Celebration, African-American civil rights activist and “Me Too” movement founder Tarana Burke will deliver the keynote address.

Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive in Durham

Monday, January 21

7:15am- 39th MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, 7:15 a.m.

Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Sheraton Imperial, 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham

11:00am-MLK Memorial March, State Capitol Building in Raleigh

12pm-Martin Luther King Noon Observation, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St in Raleigh

5:30pm- MLK Evening Musical Celebration, Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Must Read:

2020 Here We Come! Sources Claim Senator Kamala Harris Is Running For President

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: