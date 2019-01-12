CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Come Through, Mary J! Singer Shares Sexy Birthday Bikini Pics

47 reads
Leave a comment
Mary J. Blige In Concert - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Mary J. Blige celebrated her 48th birthday this week and wanted to make sure YOU know that she’s living her best life!!

Read More: How Well Do You Know Mary J. Blige? [QUIZ]

 

 

2018 A3C Festival

Juelz Santana & Kimbella Tied The Knot And Black Twitter Threw Shade Instead of Rice

18 photos Launch gallery

Juelz Santana & Kimbella Tied The Knot And Black Twitter Threw Shade Instead of Rice

Continue reading Juelz Santana & Kimbella Tied The Knot And Black Twitter Threw Shade Instead of Rice

Juelz Santana & Kimbella Tied The Knot And Black Twitter Threw Shade Instead of Rice

Kimbella and Juelz Santana officially tied the knot last night in a ceremony attend by their celebrity friends. The newlyweds were all smiles as they danced the night away surrounded by loved ones. Kimbella looked beautiful in a lace ivory off-the-shoulder mermaid gown and Juelz Santana donned a mid-length tuxedo jacket. The wedding was designed by Ten 23 Designs and the photographer for the evening was Stanlo Photography, who also shot their engagement photos for The B Collective Magazine. https://www.instagram.com/p/BsfixlIA7sQ/ https://www.instagram.com/p/BsegCtVhk-E/?utm_source=ig_embed https://www.instagram.com/p/BsepYXnFCGJ/?utm_source=ig_embed https://www.instagram.com/p/BselskOhgJH/ https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsel-mcBoum/ https://www.instagram.com/p/BsepP0Hh_ym/ While Kimbella seemed to be all smiles, #BlackTwitter had lots to say about the sudden nuptials especially with Juelz being sentenced to 27 months. Here's their reaction:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

bikini , birthday , Mary J. Blige

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
Come Through, Mary J! Singer Shares Sexy Birthday…
 3 hours ago
01.12.19
5th Annual Coach Woodson Invitational - Arrivals
Jeffrey Osborne Is Coming To Durham! Here’s How…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some…
 1 day ago
01.11.19
Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This…
 2 days ago
01.11.19
Flower Child: These Throwback Frank Ocean Pics Prove…
 2 days ago
01.11.19
How Well Do You Know Mary J. Blige?…
 2 days ago
01.11.19
Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become…
 2 days ago
01.11.19
Vitamin Of The Day: In Order To Lead,…
 2 days ago
01.11.19
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trina Cancels The ‘TNT’ Project Foreva!
 3 days ago
01.10.19
Future On The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Scandal:…
 3 days ago
01.10.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 3 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 3 days ago
01.10.19
Congrats To This $13 Billion Dollar Man!!!!
 3 days ago
01.10.19
The Regret Set: The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Apologies
 3 days ago
01.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close