Durham Bulls Holding Job Fair To Hire Seasonal Workers For 2019 Season

The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with Headway Workforce Solutions, will host their annual Job Fair on Saturday, Jan. 26 to fill part-time game day positions for the 2019 season. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the PNC Triangle Club at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Interviews will be held that day for seasonal, part-time positions available in game entertainment, sports turf, retail, stadium operations, seating bowl hosting, picnic area hosting and ticket operations.

Bull City Hospitality – the team’s Food and Beverage company – will also be conducting interviews that day, aiming to fill a number of concession stand positions including managers, stand attendants, catering staff, cooks, bartenders and more.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Those interested in a position with the Bulls or Bull City Hospitality can see a listing of all jobs by clicking here, and applicants are encouraged to register for the job fair in advance by clicking here.

 

