Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human Remains Found In Shed

(Candler County Sheriff’s Office)

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in a shed behind his business.

Percy Hodges, 70, faces three charges of throwing away or abandonment of dead bodies, which is a felony, reports AJC. Hodges was transferred into the custody of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, where he bonded out for $20,000, Capt. Justin Wells told the AJC.

On Dec. 28, two metal containers and one casket were reportedly found in the shed behind Hodges Funeral Home by a crew hired to tear down the shed.

The crew took them to a recycling plant to sell, but when they were being offloaded, one of the containers opened, revealing a skull and rib bones. The GBI determined three sets of remains were inside the containers and casket.

Hodges allegedly told the GBI he put the bodies in the shed in the late 1980s or early 1990s. The GBI believes the bodies were being stored until they had been claimed or until arrangements had been made by family members.

Other information given to the GBI identified the three as Theresa McClarin, Leroy Dixon and Mamie Fredricks. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact the GBI’s Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.

Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human Remains Found In Shed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

