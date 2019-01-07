CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Would-be Kidnapper Chases Woman Into Karate Studio

4 reads
Leave a comment

(WSOC Screenshot)

A karate instructor in North Carolina stepped in to help a woman after a man tried to kidnap her.

WSOC-TV reports August Williams, 46, is accused of following a woman into a karate school on Statesville Avenue after he attempted to snatch her just before 9 p.m. on January 3.

“He was just punching at everything from walls to cars, everything,” said Randall Ephraim, sensei at Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo.

Once Williams got inside, an instructor reportedly fended him off and he ran out of the studio. Williams was later taken into custody.

(WSOC Screenshot)

Ephraim was able to get control of Williams, but he said it wasn’t easy.

“He was very strong; very, very strong,” he said. “He weighed at least 200 (pounds) and some change, under the influence, very strong powerful individual.”

Williams was reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries before he was taken to jail.

Police told the station Williams was on drugs at the time of the assault and has been arrested multiple times in the past for drugs and assault.

Famous Folks From North Carolina

17 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks From North Carolina

Continue reading Famous Folks From North Carolina

Famous Folks From North Carolina

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Would-be Kidnapper Chases Woman Into Karate Studio was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Trying To Understand Why…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
{BREAKING} Cyntoia Brown Has Been Granted Clemency!!! *Details…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
Mike Tyson Is Opening A Resort in California…
 6 hours ago
01.07.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 7 hours ago
01.07.19
Christian Bale and Amy Adams Talk Political Lies,…
 10 hours ago
01.07.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi And Porsha Hate Each Other…
 17 hours ago
01.07.19
Nominations Announcement For The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globe Awards Air Tonight
 1 day ago
01.06.19
Chance The Rapper On R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims:…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party - Arrivals
Toni Braxton Having Financial Issues With IRS
 1 day ago
01.06.19
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 1 day ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 2 days ago
01.07.19
A Congresswoman F-Bombs Trump & Ellen Glosses Over…
 3 days ago
01.05.19
Chris Stokes Denies Molesting Members Of B2K In…
 3 days ago
01.05.19
Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2016
Ellen DeGeneres Support For Kevin Hart To Host…
 3 days ago
01.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close