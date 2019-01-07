CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Trying To Understand Why R. Kelly’s Music Streaming Increased After The Documentary

R Kelly Special Appearance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While many people were glued to the documentary Surviving R. Kelly over the weekend and as outrage grew on social media, some are wondering why the streams of the controversial stars music have been on the rise since the series premiered.

Read More: Chance The Rapper On R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims: ‘I Didn’t Value Their Stories Because They Were Black Women’

Jada Pinkett Smith inquired about the upward tick in his mucic’s streaming numbers on her Instagram page.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

