Chance The Rapper On R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims: ‘I Didn’t Value Their Stories Because They Were Black Women’

In a never-aired interview for Cassius, the Grammy-winning rapper apologized for working with the Pied Piper in the past and why he did it.

Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

A clip featuring Chance The Rapper is making waves on the Internet as the finale of Surviving R. Kelly” dropped on Saturday night.

In a never-aired interview for Cassius, former Interactive One VP Jamilah Lemieux sat down with the Grammy winner in May 2018 to discuss a range of topics, including his past collaboration with the Pied Piper.

READ: #SurvivingRKelly: Five Emotions You’ll Experience Watching The New Lifetime Docuseries

In it, Chance, a Chicago-native, apologized for working with the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer and explained why he did it at the time.

“We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to Black male oppression. It’s just prevalent in all media, and when you see n***as getting beat up by the police, it’s men,” Chance says in the interview clip. “That’s a scene you see…slavery for a lot of people, they envision men in chains, he said.

Adding, “But Black women are exponentially a higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world. Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women.

Rolling Stone had previously reported that Chance simply said, “I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women.” However, Chance clapped back on Saturday night saying the quote was taken out context because it didn’t take into account everything he had said before that in the interview.

In a note he shared on social media, the 25-year-old explained his controversial quote:

“The quote was taken out of context. The truth is any of us who ever ignored the R Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being setup/attacked by the system (as Black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of Black women and girls. I apologize to all of his survivors for working with him and for taking this long to speak out.”

Even with Chance explaining himself, many Black women still flocked to Twitter to express how his quotes made them feel. And the results were polarizing: Some condemned the rapper, while others commended him for being able to admit he was wrong.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about what Chance said not valuing the alleged victims because they were Black women? 

