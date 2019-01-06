CLOSE
Golden Globe Awards Air Tonight

Nominations Announcement For The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Tonight’s the night, the beginning of award season with the Golden Globes, airing live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Fourteen trophies are being handed out in film, and 11 in television and each and every category is choked full of worthy actors who are deserving of the coveted trophy. For the complete list of nominees click HERE

