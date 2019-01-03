CLOSE
Really? Moment
Viral Video: A Man Attacks McDonald’s Employee Over A Straw And She Fights Back

CHINA-US-ACQUISITIONS-MCDONALDS-CARLYLE-CITIC

Source: NICOLAS ASFOURI / Getty

This is the very definition of the last straw!

A man attacked a St. Petersburg, Florida McDonald’s employee Yasmine James, over a straw and she wasn’t having it and fought back. A witness who posted video on Facebook says the fight started when Taylor asked for a straw, the video shows Taylor grabbing James’ shirt who responded by hitting him several times in the face.

There’s a new law, which took effect January 1 in St. Petersburg. The law says restaurants can’t have straws out, unless customers request them. In 2020, plastic straws will no longer be allowed in restaurants, and businesses will have to find an alternative.

Daniel Taylor was arrested and remains in jail, his bond was set at $1,000 for each battery count. As for Smack-Down James, she’s still employed by Mickie D’s and is currently on paid leave.

