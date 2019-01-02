CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

We Got Action: @MeekMill Mystery Woman

0 reads
Leave a comment

Janice is her name and she says she likes her back rolls. As those were the negative comments made about her and Meek Mill riding off in the water.

Yet, it never fails the internet was determined to find out the mystery women seen, with an emoji on her face.

View this post on Instagram

Still going bad on em anywayyyyy……

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

She can be seen backflipping on Meeks IG story on the same day. Then she posted the similar video of her doing a back flip and sitting on the back of the jet ski with Meek.

Janice is on IG as @jannyram_

Related Article: Meek Mill In Love?

@VictoriaSaidIt

We Got Action: @MeekMill Mystery Woman was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Flies Off The Handle After…
 6 hours ago
01.03.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 13 hours ago
01.03.19
If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s…
 15 hours ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits
 19 hours ago
01.02.19
One More For Kim & Kanye!
 20 hours ago
01.02.19
Orlando Brown Reveals He Has ‘Quite A Bit’…
 22 hours ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 day ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 2 days ago
01.02.19
2019 Watch List: January Show Premieres You Need…
 3 days ago
01.02.19
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2018 Is…Trevante Rhodes
 3 days ago
01.02.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Cynthia Sends Noelle Off To Howard…
 3 days ago
12.31.18
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon
A Dose Of Cuteness: Serena William’s Daughter Claps…
 4 days ago
12.30.18
'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel
 4 days ago
12.30.18
#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford…
 6 days ago
12.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close