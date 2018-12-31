CLOSE
Raleigh Man Arrested For Strangling Officer Who Responded To A Domestic Incident

Source: ANTHONY WALLACE / Getty

According to documents from Raleigh police officers 25-year-old Travis Javon Hales strangled a female officer and assaulted another. It was reported that Hales left “his hand print around her neck, and she was unable to breathe.” The report also said that Hales scratched another officer on the face and ear. Warrants said officers were responding to a domestic assault situation in which Hales allegedly broke into an apartment where his grandmother lives and assaulted her. More of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

Raleigh Man Arrested For Strangling Officer Who Responded To A Domestic Incident was originally published on thelightnc.com

