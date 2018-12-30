CLOSE
A Dose Of Cuteness: Serena William’s Daughter Claps For Both Mother And Aunt At Tennis Match

Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon

Source: (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) / Getty

The tennis world has a new superfan, Alexis Olyhmpia Ohanian. Serena and sister Venus squared off at an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi. Baby Girl Alexis couldn’t decide which family member to support, so the one year old applauded both mom Serena Williams and aunt Venus Williams, while wearing her stylish Burberry dress.

Williams also acknowledged her newest number one fan on her own Twitter account, sharing a photo of Olympia’s doll, Qai Qai, sitting court side in order to cheer the tennis champion on.

 

#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford Is Back In The Gym

