Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books & Movies Of 2018

Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

Keeping with tradition, our Forever President, Barack Obama, has revealed his favorite books, movies and songs of 2018.

Not surprisingly, Michelle Obama has his favorite book of the year (good answer, Barack.) The Carters had one of his favorite songs and Black Panther was one of his favorite movies.

 

 

