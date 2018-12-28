Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books & Movies Of 2018

7 reads Leave a comment
Keeping with tradition, our Forever President, Barack Obama, has revealed his favorite books, movies and songs of 2018.
Not surprisingly, Michelle Obama has his favorite book of the year (good answer, Barack.) The Carters had one of his favorite songs and Black Panther was one of his favorite movies.
Black Twitter's Reaction To 'Bird Box' Is Actually Better Than The Movie
20 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter's Reaction To 'Bird Box' Is Actually Better Than The Movie
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours