Jemele Hill Said Yes!

The newly engaged Jemele Hill said her prayer and now newly engaged.

Posting her photos saying “I’ve called this my year of transition. I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”

Yes, Hill is the poster child for walking with faith. Her journey has lead her to this point of happiness. Congrats Jemele Hill!

