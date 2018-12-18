Fell In Love On Tinder And 3 Years Later These Aggies Graduated Together

North Carolina A & T State University students met on Tinder March 2, 2016. They started dating shortly afterwards. A strong 3 years, these two graduated together with Aggie Pride and love.

Interested in the idea of meeting someone on Tinder and making it last! It was a must to ask Kaitlyn her prayer that sent her Bobby.

Met off Tinder 3/2/2016

One month later he asked me to be his girlfriend 4/9/2016

Now it’s 3 years later & tomorrow we are graduating from the illustrious North Carolina A&T State University. I wouldn’t have wanted to take on this experience with anyone else but you! #NCAT pic.twitter.com/ZJhBFw3Jj2 — K A T I E (@GorgeoussKatiee) December 7, 2018

We all know on Tinder, it’s difficult to send the first message. Who sent the icebreaker first? Kaitlyn says Bobby sent the first icebreaker, that started the conversation.

People always think dating sites are for sex only. The Aggie Alum says she got on Tinder , “just for fun , my friends kept pressuring me into getting a Tinder. They said you could meet different people (I thought it was the weirdest app ever at first) ”

You got me on a high & I don’t wanna come down❤️ #NCATGRADS #CantWaitTilWeTellOurKids #Dec8th I love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/Pf41vdP4DJ — K A T I E (@GorgeoussKatiee) December 3, 2018

Meeting on March 2nd, Bobby asked Kaitlyn to be his girlfriend after a little over a month. She explains, “I said yes because he was everything I could want. We had so many different things in common and I just felt like it was right at that time.”

Three years of dating , is strong for dating in the era of social media. She suggest, “never listen to people around you! Do what and be with who makes you happy. No relationship is perfect.” Kaitlyn highlights,” He is truly my best-friend and I can’t wait to see where our next chapter takes us “

Thank God for LIFE

Thank God for NCAT

& Thank God for blessing me with YOU! I can’t wait to see what our next chapter has in store! Love you to life my sweet baby. I’ve been crying all day 😭 #Ncat #AlumniStatus pic.twitter.com/fazeqB0rlT — K A T I E (@GorgeoussKatiee) December 9, 2018

To be honest, you seldom hear of successful relationships from Tinder, they either are CATFISH or just flakes not trying to genuinely get to know someone. Kaitlyn advises , ” never be afraid to be yourself and find out the intentions of the person.” She continues, “I was straight up with my boyfriend from the start and I told him what it was going to be and we went with it. I’m not down for wasting my time or others people time.”

The two crossed the stage and it’s clear that they are living their best, Kaitlyn suggest, “don’t be afraid to give it a shot, it may end up being the best thing.”

Love wins!

Victoria Said It

