CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Subscribers Furious As Streaming Service Tests New “Garbage” Instant Replay Feature

See the hilarious comments.

1 reads
Leave a comment
American global on-demand Internet streaming media provider...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

As the weather gets colder, online streaming services like Netflix become increasingly important. People are spending a lot more time inside, whether alone or with their loved ones, and I don’t know about your home—but in mine, TV is usually the go-to activity. So, you can understand why some people are having intense reactions to Netflix suddenly deciding to test a new feature on the app…even if it’s not affecting that many shows.

In a message to the Los Angeles Times, Netflix confirmed that it’s trying out a new “Instant Replay” button. It’s pretty self-explanatory—viewers are asked if they want to replay a scene they just watched. Sadly, people aren’t here for it.

From the L.A. Times:

The pop-up feature appears on screen after certain scenes and is available only on a selection of the service’s vast library of original and licensed content. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based digital streaming giant confirmed that it is trying out the feature but added that it hasn’t decided whether it will become a permanent user capability.

Netflix didn’t say much, except that the testing will serve as a learning experience:

“We’re trying out a feature which gives Netflix members the ability to rewatch favorite scenes and memorable moments with the click of a button,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “Right now we’re just looking to learn from it and may or may not roll it out more broadly in the future.”

See how people have been reacting on the flip…folks are so mad that it’s actually kind of hilarious.

Netflix Subscribers Furious As Streaming Service Tests New “Garbage” Instant Replay Feature was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Listen To Black Women| Do You Put The…
 2 days ago
12.14.18
Netflix Subscribers Furious As Streaming Service Tests New…
 2 days ago
12.16.18
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Is Killing At The…
 2 days ago
12.16.18
That Time Nancy Wilson Slayed On ‘The Cosby…
 2 days ago
12.14.18
The Rewind: Mr. And Mrs. Smith Serve Up…
 2 days ago
12.16.18
10 items
#BlackTwitter Crowned These Singers The REAL King Of…
 2 days ago
12.14.18
‘Power’ Fans Donate More than $70,000 to Crew…
 2 days ago
12.14.18
This Is Why Trump Comes Up When You…
 2 days ago
12.14.18
Oprah Responds To The Old Video Where She…
 2 days ago
12.14.18
Lin Manuel Miranda Drops Authentic Rap Bars In…
 2 days ago
12.16.18
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 3 days ago
12.14.18
Roll Up The Partition Please: Beyonce’s Self Titled…
 3 days ago
12.13.18
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 3 days ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 3 days ago
12.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close