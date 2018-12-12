CLOSE
“Power” Spin-Off Might Be A Reality

'Power' Season Two Series Premiere

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Both 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp who are the co-creators of the hit show, Power are working on creating the prequel to the series. Not only are 50 & Kemp excited so is Starz!

50 said in a recent interview about the prequel, “The prequel is my spin-off because I get to come back. I’m dead.” referring to his Power character, Kanan. “It gives a chance to show the world where all of these characters grew, so you can see the defining moments develop, the imperfections that people are attracted to at the moment. It’s exciting, man.”

Kemp has also signed a development deal with Starz. She also plans to work on the prequel to Power. Currently, there is no word on when the show will start shooting or if any of the current actors will be in the series but the new of the series is very exciting!

