Both 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp who are the co-creators of the hit show, Power are working on creating the prequel to the series. Not only are 50 & Kemp excited so is Starz!

50 said in a recent interview about the prequel, “The prequel is my spin-off because I get to come back. I’m dead.” referring to his Power character, Kanan. “It gives a chance to show the world where all of these characters grew, so you can see the defining moments develop, the imperfections that people are attracted to at the moment. It’s exciting, man.”

Kemp has also signed a development deal with Starz. She also plans to work on the prequel to Power. Currently, there is no word on when the show will start shooting or if any of the current actors will be in the series but the new of the series is very exciting!

17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops 17 photos Launch gallery 17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops 1. New York’s Bad Guy. Source: 1 of 17 2. 50 Cent performing in the black tank. Source: 2 of 17 3. Lookin’ fire in that white tank. Source: 3 of 17 4. 50 pointing to the crowd. Source: 4 of 17 5. 50 Cent and Young Buck perform. Source: 5 of 17 6. Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent and the famous tank. Source: 6 of 17 7. 50 Cent performs in front of fans. Source: 7 of 17 8. 50 Cent shows off muscles. Source: 8 of 17 9. Look at that smile… Source: 9 of 17 10. Flamin’ Hot. Source: 10 of 17 11. Rockin’ Black Leather Pants Way Before It Was Trendy. Source: 11 of 17 12. Big Chain Swangin’. Source: 12 of 17 13. Heyyy, Fif! Source: 13 of 17 14. 50 performing at MTV’s Spring Break in 2003. Source: 14 of 17 15. Lovin’ Up On Kelly With Their Matching Tanks. Source: 15 of 17 16. These tanks = Perfect Boxing Attire. Source: 16 of 17 17. Being Oiled Up Never Looked So Gangsta. Source: 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops 17 Pictures Of 50 Cent Wearing G-Unit Tank Tops G-G-G-G-Unit!

“Power” Spin-Off Might Be A Reality was originally published on hiphopnc.com