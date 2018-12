The Academy Awards is having a difficult time replacing Kevin Hart as host of the Oscars this year. It’s rumored, the 2019 Oscars may go ahead without a host. However, ratings have dropped for several years, but who do you think could pull off hosting the 2019 Oscars?

Host or not, the 91st Oscars will take place on February 24, 2019.

Must Read:

Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To ‘Learn The Word Of God

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: