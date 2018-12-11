TJMS
Home

Family Of 4-Year-Old Shot Makes Effort To Change Residence Law

2 reads
Leave a comment

In May 4-year-old Sir Romeo was playing in his apartment as any child would, when suddenly gunfire broke out.

“He’s just standing there and falls to his knees and falls backwards,” Loriann Milam, Sir Romeo’s grandmother, told ABC 13.

He was hit by a stray bullet and has been in the hospital for months. He even celebrated his 5th birthday there.

His grandmother doesn’t want to have to bring him back to that neighborhood.

“We can raise this boy somewhere else, so we don’t have him growing up to be a statistic,” said Milam.

But, she can’t afford to move and after seven months in the hospital, she said the bills are in the millions.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a fund that helps victims with medical and other expenses. Victims of domestic violence and sex offenses can receive funding to help them relocate.

However, victims of other violent crimes, such as homicide and attempted murder, are not eligible for relocation funds. But,  are eligible for all other forms of compensation.

The family is now reportedly working with Houston Crime Stopper’s Andy Kahan to change that law.

“It dawned on me perhaps Sir Romeo’s cause could be a catalyst for change,” said Kahan.

Kahan is  working with a local lawmaker to add relocation expenses as a cost that’s covered by the fund.

“At least this would give families, like Sir Romeo, an opportunity not to return back to the residence in which they suffered a life-long traumatic scenario,” said Kahan.

Sir Romeo is expected to return home from the hospital by January.

His grandmother would like the healing process to continue in a place that isn’t full of painful memories.

“Where you lay your head, that’s supposed to be your sanctuary. This is no sanctuary out here,” said Milam.

Kahan said the bill would be called the Sir Romeo Bill. If it passes, it would go into effect next September.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Family Of 4-Year-Old Shot Makes Effort To Change Residence Law was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Can A Black Actor Play An Ape? Andy…
 15 hours ago
12.11.18
Rest In Peace: ‘Power’ Cast Reacts As Beloved…
 15 hours ago
12.11.18
Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars…
 16 hours ago
12.11.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Remy Ma Moderates Yandy And Juju’s…
 23 hours ago
12.11.18
BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk &…
 1 day ago
12.10.18
The New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip…
 1 day ago
12.10.18
After Homophobic Tweets Resurface, Kyler Murray Does What…
 2 days ago
12.11.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Porsha Brings Dennis To Tears With…
 2 days ago
12.10.18
British Soccer Player Blames Fan Abuse On Media…
 2 days ago
12.09.18
Let It Gooo: 10 Classic Shows We’d Rather…
 3 days ago
12.09.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 4 days ago
12.09.18
Listen To Black Women| Do You Feel The…
 4 days ago
12.10.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Teacher Has Social Media…
 4 days ago
12.10.18
The Rewind: Michael B Jordan Delivers a Knockout…
 5 days ago
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close