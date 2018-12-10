CLOSE
A Very Important Message From Barack Obama

US President Barack Obama gestures for t

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Barack Obama has a very important message to share with you about getting health insurance coverage. You might want to share it with your friends as well. The deadline is rapidly approaching!

[caption id="attachment_3019471" align="alignleft" width="790"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Oh Offset! As we all know, the Migos rapper and his wife Cardi B are heading toward divorce court after Cardi announced on social media that the couple is breaking up for good. Now, instead of being grown about it and releasing his own respectful statement, Offset decided to respond to her by telling the world, "Y'all won." https://twitter.com/Complex/status/1070198095177244674 Now when he's means "y'all," I'm guessing he's talking about "us," the same folks he believes were working in the shadows behind his back, selling our souls to the Illumaniti and being full-out negative on social media as a means to conspire against the couple in hopes to make their relationship fail. Sir, that's nothing but... [protected-iframe id="45925e8a12ee8eca0a8099f5c22213f7-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3oKIPBxpm5tHqcL1Ic" width="480" height="293" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Thankfully, Black Twitter wasn't going to let him blame everyone else for the demise of his well-documented rocky relationship. So on Tuesday, folks flocked to the app to make fun of Offset using his own words to bite him in the ass. Take a look at our favorite and most hilarious "y'all won" responses. Thank us later.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

