Vitamin of The Day: Stay Away From People Who Tell You To Stay In Your Lane

Entertainment News
| 12.05.18
In case you missed it the Vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show… Quick Silva talked about people trying to restrict you to “staying in your lane.” Quick urges everyone out there to fight harder for expanding ourselves outside of people’s expectations. There’s no lane because you can create whatever you’d like!  Listen to the video above for the full clip.

Vitamin of The Day: Stay Away From People Who Tell You To Stay In Your Lane was originally published on 92q.com

