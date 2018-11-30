CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Your List Of Free Weekend Holiday Events

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Free Holiday Festivities and Gift Wrapping
Event Date: 12/01/2018
Event Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Special Guest Appearances
Address Line 1: 10441 Moncrieffe Rd., Ste 101
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27617
Event Description: “The STEAM Museum and Learning Center”

FREEBIES for the Holiday

1. ZUMBA

2. Gift Wrapping

3. Holiday Crafts

4. Breakfast with Santa

5. Pictures with Santa

6. Holiday Fire Safety

Brierdale Shopping Center

(near the Chick-fil-A and Earth Fare)

10441 Moncreiffe Rd.

Suite 101 – 103

Raleigh, NC 27617

(919) 366- 7792
Event Contact: Regina Blount
Event Contact Number: (919) 323-2722
Event Contact Email: stem4kidzz@gmail.com
Event Web Site: WWW.STEAMMUSEUMLC.COM

 

 

 

 

 

A Christmas Extravaganza
Event Date: 12/21/2018
Event Time: 7:30 p.m.
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church, Pastor Bishop M. S. Nesbitt
Address Line 1: 1705 Curtis Drive
City, State, Zip: Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description: The Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church Drama Ministry – The DCL Players will present “A Christmas Extravaganza”. Come and let us keep you in the Christmas spirit with singing, dancing, comedy and skits. Jesus is the reason for the season!
Event Contact: Pamela Hickmon
Event Contact Number: 919-280-0855
Event Contact Email: phickmon777@gmail.com

 

 

A Red Oak Christmas
Event Date: 12/01/2018
Event Time: 3:00 To 7:00 pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: WB Ennis Park
Address Line 1: HWY 43
City, State, Zip: Red Oak NC
Event Description: First Annual 40 ft Christmas Tree Lighting – Craft and Food Vendors -live music- DJ Dance Party – train rides – sleigh rides and Santa
Event Contact: Tracy Shearin
Event Contact Number: 252-904-3412
Event Contact Email: Redoak@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site: Townofredoaknc.com

 

 

 

Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church Homecoming
Event Date: 12/01/2018
Event Time: 11:00AM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church
Address Line 1: 1705 Curtis Drive
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description: Bishop M.S. Nesbitt and the members of Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church will be celebrating 36 Years of Homecoming and 54 Years of Church Anniversary on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00AM. Guest Speaker will be Apostle Clayton Lee of Gods Harvest Church, Cincinnati Ohio. Inviting all former members, those that have ever been blessed by this ministry and family and friends to come home and lets celebrate. Dinner will be served immediately following service.
Event Contact: Connie Bridges
Event Contact Number: 919-834-6012
Event Contact Email: deliverancecol@att.net

 

 

Pastor Installation Service
Event Date: 12/2/2018
Event Time:
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
Address Line 1: 1515 Crosslink Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC, 27610
Event Description: Reverend Doctor Dorwin L. Howard, Sr. will be installed at 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church in Raleigh, 1515 Crosslink Road. Rev. Dr. Leonza Lynch is the Guest Speaker. A reception will follow. All are welcome. The event is free!
Event Contact: Dr. Carol Love
Event Contact Number: 919 622 0507
Event Contact Email: cslove@ncsu.edu

 

 

 

Union Baptist Church 2018 Annual Holiday Expo
Event Date: 12/01/2018
Event Time: 9:00am – 2:00pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Global Scholars Academy
Address Line 1: 311 Dowd Street
City, State, Zip: Durham, North Carolina 27701
Event Description: The Union Baptist Church (UBC) 2018 Annual Holiday Expo featuring local businesses, free photo ID’s for kids, entertainment, refreshments, celebrity guests, door prizes and much more will be held at Global Scholars Academy (across the street from the church) on Saturday, December 1st, from 9:00am – 2:00pm. It is free and open to the public. It will be a day of family fun with the community! There will be food trucks, Durham Fire Truck tours, motorcycles, free crafts and games for kids and be prepared to take your holiday photos!
Event Contact: Eldner A. Degraffenreidt
Event Contact Number: (919)402-8351
Event Contact Email: eldner@nc.rr.com

 

 

 

Your List Of Free Weekend Holiday Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hilariousness: Payless Tricked Influencers By Throwing An Event…
 16 hours ago
11.30.18
Baltimore Club Dancer TSU Terry Reveals Advice He…
 19 hours ago
11.30.18
Watch: Condiment-Crazed Woman Turns Violent When McDonald’s Skimps…
 19 hours ago
11.30.18
Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil’s Husband, Sued For…
 22 hours ago
11.30.18
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 23 hours ago
11.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Rift Between Cookie And Lucious…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
TV One To Launch CLEO TV, Geared For…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Of Leaning Irvings & Flying Pastors: Special Effects…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Are We Watching ‘Eva The Diva’ On This…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Barack Obama In Houston: “Nobody In My Administration…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Happy Birthday, Modasucka! Michael Blackson’s Many Hilarious Faces
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Study Shows Women Sleep Better Next To Their…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Will Smith Fights Back Tears Explaining Relationship With…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
Rather Eat Coal: Christmas Snacks Ranked From Bad…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close