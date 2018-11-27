There Could Be Up To 25,000 Bugs On Your Live Christmas Tree…Here’s What To Do

8 reads Leave a comment
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The time of year when you venture out with your family in search of the PERFECT Christmas tree. You find it, tie it to the roof of your car and head home to decorate and kick off the Christmas festivities!
But then you hear that that there could be bugs living on your Christmas tree….up to 25,000 bugs. Thankfully, there are steps you can take before deciding to skip the live tree and purchasing an artificial tree.
Blac Chyna Is Selling Skin Bleaching Cream In Lagos And #BlackTwitter Is Pissed
20 photos Launch gallery
Blac Chyna Is Selling Skin Bleaching Cream In Lagos And #BlackTwitter Is Pissed
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours