Soul Train Awards 2018 Recap

2018 BET Awards hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell took us through a 90’s love.
As they say, if it isn’t like a 90’s love, I don’t want it.
The performances were high energy like, BBD, Faith Evans , Erykah Badu, and Koryn Hawthone and more!
Twitter enjoyed the 2018 Soul Train Awards , but saying “I have enjoyed this year’s
#SoulTrainAwards” and while doing performances “Thank U, #FaithEvans 4 per4ming “Love Like This” on 2night’s #SoulTrainAwards“.
It’s safe to say, Faith Evans gave a phenomenal performances. With people glad to see her and her new husband Stevie J.
Of course Erykah Badu, was granted the much deserved Soul Train Awards Legend Award. Her speech was heartfelt saying, “I would dim my light and you would come right behind me and turn it back on every time. I reflect you in every way.”
Without a doubt, the show was great. The two Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell not only hosted but were executive producers for the festivities. Damn Gina and Pam!!!