Here’s How Long You Can Keep Eating Those Thanksgiving Leftovers

15 reads Leave a comment
It’s a subject that comes up every Thanksgiving. How long should you keep the leftovers around? Here’s what you need to know:
Or, you could go with the calendar that Plies gave us.
Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin' Gorgeous
13 photos Launch gallery
Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin' Gorgeous
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours