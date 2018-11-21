[Video] Drake Sends Allegedly Sends Goons To Pusha T Concert In Toronto

Tuesday night Pusha T’s, Daytona Tour, touched down at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. Within the first 40-minutes of the performance, a HUGE brawl breaks out at the nose of the stage and crowd.

Wellllll a brawl broke out at the Pusha T concert, show ended after 40 minutes pic.twitter.com/9ij3Y8ipCg — Richie Assaly (@rdassaly) November 21, 2018

This may be the type of marketing his tour needs, although outlets are claiming a “sold out” show, that crowd was looking weak in Toronto. Controversy is a great way to receive attention, especially as the victim. After the brawl cleared up, apparently, Pusha T came back on stage to address the madness and put it on the receipt of the OVO rapper by performing “I Don’t Like” and “Story of Adidon.”

Pusha T has a message for Drake in Toronto after Drake’s goons try to jump Pusha T on stage 😱 pic.twitter.com/VjEu1Lwgrr — True North Views (@TrueNorthViews) November 21, 2018

Pusha T finishes out sold Toronto show. pic.twitter.com/DanQwU6uM3 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) November 21, 2018

