Really?
A Recipe For Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey Is Making The Rounds

Deep Fried Turkey Dinner

Source: LauriPatterson / Getty

There are several ways to cook your Thanksgiving turkey: roast, fried, smoke, brine, grilled, bag or no bag to name a few. Here’s a new twist, “Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey” is setting the internet a flame. This has got to be one of the craziest things I’ve seen this holiday season.

To make the flamin’ Cheetos turkey, crush up a few bags of the Cheetos, brush the turkey with butter, then top bird with the crumbs. Before your put turkey in the oven, add a teaspoon of flour to an oven bag. For the complete recipe click here

