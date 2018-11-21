A Recipe For Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Turkey Is Making The Rounds

There are several ways to cook your Thanksgiving turkey: roast, fried, smoke, brine, grilled, bag or no bag to name a few. Here’s a new twist, “Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey” is setting the internet a flame. This has got to be one of the craziest things I’ve seen this holiday season.

To make the flamin’ Cheetos turkey, crush up a few bags of the Cheetos, brush the turkey with butter, then top bird with the crumbs. Before your put turkey in the oven, add a teaspoon of flour to an oven bag. For the complete recipe click here

There exists a recipe for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos–covered turkey. But would you actually eat it? https://t.co/GmIfU6fRox — New York Magazine (@NYMag) November 19, 2018

Must Read:

Flying With Yams On Thanksgiving? What You Need To Know About Trips With Food

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: