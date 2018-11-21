Flying Home For Thanksgiving? The Travel Rush Is On….. Arrive Early To Avoid Long Lines At TSA

AAA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly this holiday season. Thanksgiving Eve is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel seasons in more than a decade. Travelers should pack their patience and be prepared for long lines at airport checkpoints. The Transportation Security Administration expected to screen about 25 million people between Monday and next Monday, an increase of 5 percent over last year.

Nearly 250,000 travelers are expected through RDU this week! Peak travel days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. To avoid some of the long lines at TSA check point, travelers should arrive at least 2-hours before your flight departs.

Watch time lapses video of the long lines at RDU Internationa lairport.

You won’t get checked in this fast, but time lapse video shows you the actual length of the @RDUAirport Terminal 2 @TSA line at 4:50 a.m. on #Thanksgiving Eve! Allow extra time if traveling by air. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 #packyourpatience pic.twitter.com/KqWwfJYhy5 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) November 21, 2018

courtesy WTVD

