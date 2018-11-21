CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Flying Home For Thanksgiving? The Travel Rush Is On….. Arrive Early To Avoid Long Lines At TSA

8 reads
Leave a comment
U.S. Steps Up Security As Precaution After Bin Laden's Death

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

AAA says 48 million will drive and 4.7 million will fly this holiday season. Thanksgiving Eve is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel seasons in more than a decade. Travelers should pack their patience and be prepared for long lines at airport checkpoints. The Transportation Security Administration expected to screen about 25 million people between Monday and next Monday, an increase of 5 percent over last year.

Nearly 250,000 travelers are expected through RDU this week! Peak travel days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. To avoid some of the long lines at TSA check point, travelers should arrive at least 2-hours before your flight departs.

Watch time lapses video of the long lines at RDU Internationa lairport.

courtesy WTVD

Must Read:

How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving

RDU , Thanksgiving , travel , TSA

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 16 hours ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 17 hours ago
11.21.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 18 hours ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 19 hours ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 21 hours ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 22 hours ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 1 day ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close