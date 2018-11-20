Who’s The Biggest Giver at the Radio One Toy Drive? Is it You?

I’m thankful and grateful to our wonderful Radio One listeners, social media followers and community for supporting the Radio One Toy Drive. Team Radio One and you have been providing toys for children in the Richmond metro area for 15 years now. We give the best gifts for typical children, children of incarcerated parents, children of domestic violence, children of homeless parents and children of parents struggling with addiction.

We want to provide toys, bicycles and electronics for children ages two-13. That’s 500 families we want to serve this year.

Thank you partners city of Richmond, mayor’s office, Richmond Fire Department, Hanover County, and PODS of Richmond.

Elected officials and the community will join us for the kick-off of the Radio One Toy Drive on Saturday, December 1, 2018, 10am-10pm at the Walmart located 7430 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

