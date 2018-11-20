CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Who’s The Biggest Giver at the Radio One Toy Drive? Is it You?

3 reads
Leave a comment
Toy Drive Distribution Day

Source: Images by Kecia / IMAGES BY KECIA

I’m thankful and grateful to our wonderful Radio One listeners, social media followers and community for supporting the Radio One Toy Drive. Team Radio One and you have been providing toys for children in the Richmond metro area for 15 years now. We give the best gifts for typical children, children of incarcerated parents, children of domestic violence, children of homeless parents and children of parents struggling with addiction.

We want to provide toys, bicycles and electronics for children ages two-13. That’s 500 families we want to serve this year.

Thank you partners city of Richmond, mayor’s office, Richmond Fire Department, Hanover County, and PODS of Richmond.

Elected officials and the community will join us for the kick-off of the Radio One Toy Drive on Saturday, December 1, 2018, 10am-10pm at the Walmart located 7430 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.

Toy Drive Distribution Day

See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive Distribution

100 photos Launch gallery

See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive Distribution

Continue reading See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive Distribution

See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive Distribution

 

Who’s The Biggest Giver at the Radio One Toy Drive? Is it You? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 16 hours ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 17 hours ago
11.21.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 18 hours ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 19 hours ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 21 hours ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 22 hours ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 1 day ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close