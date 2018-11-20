Blac Chyna Slammed For Selling A $250 ‘Skin Bleaching Cream’

Blac Chyna has partnered up with a company to release a “lightening cream,” and people are not happy about it.

According to TMZ, Chyna has teamed up with Whitenicious by Dencia to release a product called “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream.” This little cream cost $250 per jar, and comes in a star studded Swarovski jar.

Chyna’s rep told TMZ that’s she’s been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for years, to help with hyperpigmentation.

Chyna apparently thought this was a good move because woman suffer from an array of skin issues. Although that may be true, skin lightening products tend to be frowned upon.

What do you think?

