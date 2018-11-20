Blac Chyna has partnered up with a company to release a “lightening cream,” and people are not happy about it.
According to TMZ, Chyna has teamed up with Whitenicious by Dencia to release a product called “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream.” This little cream cost $250 per jar, and comes in a star studded Swarovski jar.
Chyna’s rep told TMZ that’s she’s been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for years, to help with hyperpigmentation.
Chyna apparently thought this was a good move because woman suffer from an array of skin issues. Although that may be true, skin lightening products tend to be frowned upon.
What do you think?
Blac Chyna Slammed For Selling A $250 ‘Skin Bleaching Cream’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com