Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As Son Mandla Dances!

Music legend Stevie Wonder dropped by Dancing with the Stars: Junior to support of his son Mandla Morris, Sunday night. Wonder performed his popular hit “Isn’t She Lovely” as his son danced the fox-trot with dance partner Brightyn Brems.

When one of the judges thanked Wonder for the performance, the singer, who on occasion often cracks jokes about his blindness, responded “It looked good to me!”

Mandla Morris earned enough points to advance to the next round. Young Mandla’s has dreams of working in the fashion design world, but has developed his love of music, like his famous father, Mandla likes to play the piano.

Watch the video below of Morris and Brems nail their routine as Wonder croons his iconic tune!

