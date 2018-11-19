Update: Goldsboro Police Search For Principal Accused Of Statutory Rape

Update: Monday November 19th, 2018 6:15pm

Richard Omar Knight was found dead, after two hunters found his body in a wooded area, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameras set to record deer cameras, according to the sheriff’s office, “The hunters’ deer cameras recorded Mr. Knight in the wooded area at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Friday morning. He is alone in the video and appears to be carrying a blanket. Further investigation led to the discovery of Mr. Knight’s Chevrolet Cruze at the Petro Mart on Buckhorn Road. No foul play is suspected in connection with Mr. Knight’s death.”

Goldsboro Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student.

The search is still on for Richard Omar Knight, 35, of Smithfield, a former principal at Dillard Academy who is charged with raping a 12-year-old student on campus.

Knight, 35 faces charges of statutory rape, a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a student. Police responded to a report of sexual assault Thursday, and a warrant was secured Friday.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

