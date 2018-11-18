CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Breaks Silence on Ex Kim Porter’s Death

151 reads
Leave a comment
Diddy And Dirty Money - HMV Oxford Street Single Signing

Source: Ian Gavan / Getty

Kim Porter death this past week was a complete shock to all who loved and knew her. Heartbroken Sean Combs, shared a special video tribute on social media of the couple when she was pregnant. Porter and Diddy dated off and on for 13 years, and shared three children together. Porter was found dead at her home on November 15th after battling ‘pneumonia or the flu’ earlier in the week.

Must Read:

Celebrities, Family & Friends Show Their Love For Kim Porter

Diddy , Kim Porter , tribute video

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 3 hours ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 19 hours ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
#Blessed! Gabrielle Union Reveals The Name Of Her…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
Diddy And Dirty Money - HMV Oxford Street Single Signing
Diddy Breaks Silence on Ex Kim Porter’s Death
 2 days ago
11.18.18
Ella Mai At KYS Fest
Singer Ella Mai Makes ‘SNL’ Debut With ‘Boo’d…
 2 days ago
11.18.18
First Lady Michelle Obama Discusses Let Girls Learn At The American Magazine Media Conference
Michelle Obama Describes Her First Kiss And The…
 3 days ago
11.17.18
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 3 days ago
11.19.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Tamar Braxton Refused To Finish Stage…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Be Thankful For The…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Says Everything She Couldn’t Say As…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
28 items
Michael B. Jordan’s White Chocolate Co-star Florian Munteanu…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close