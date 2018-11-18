Diddy Breaks Silence on Ex Kim Porter’s Death

For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. pic.twitter.com/QtVnUrv0ep

— Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018