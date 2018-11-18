Diddy Breaks Silence on Ex Kim Porter’s Death

151 reads Leave a comment
Kim Porter death this past week was a complete shock to all who loved and knew her. Heartbroken Sean Combs, shared a special video tribute on social media of the couple when she was pregnant. Porter and Diddy dated off and on for 13 years, and shared three children together. Porter was found dead at her home on November 15th after battling ‘pneumonia or the flu’ earlier in the week.
