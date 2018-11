All year, I’ve told listeners to be on the lookup out for the talented Ella Mai. She did not disappoint last night on SNL, performing Boo’d Up and Trip from her self-titled debut album.

Watch Ella Mai rip up the stage with Boo’d Up and Trip!

Must Read Also:

Michael B. Jordan: ‘Black Women Are Amazing’

‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With Kindness

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: