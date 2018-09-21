CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

Sheriff Who Suggested Black Folks Like Committing Crimes Refuses To Resign

Sheriff Michael Saudino is owning his privilege.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino thinks his apology is enough after he was caught making racist comments.  Saudino, who has been in law enforcement for 46 years, made remarks about the Black community,  Sikhs and accused a woman of being a lesbian because she is not married. He refuses to step down from his position.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

Saudino released a statement yesterday, which read, “During my time as the Bergen County Sheriff I have worked hard to successfully increase the diversity of the membership in the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department. This increased diversity has been accomplished while working hand-in-hand with the members and leadership of our minority communities in Bergen County.”

He continued, “In an effort to repair the damage to the friendships that I have built with these communities, I have reached out directly to several respected leaders in the communities I have offended and I have personally offered my apologies and I have asked for their forgiveness and for their communities’ forgiveness. Going forward I will continue to treat everyone with the respect and dignity that is deserved by all and to be diligent in my duty to protect and defend the rights of all our residents.”

However, he refuses to resign after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called for him to step down.

In the audio recordings, made on January 16 following Murphy’s gubernatorial inauguration, Saudino said, “He talked about the whole thing, the marijuana, sanctuary state…better criminal justice reform. Christ almighty, in other words let the blacks come in, do whatever the fuck they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that, and don’t worry about it. You know, we’ll tie the hands of cops.”

He also complained that Murphy appointed Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who is Sikh, because of “the turban.”

Grewal responded to the comments by saying, “I’ve got thick skin and I’ve been called far worse, but the comments about the African-American community are wrong, racist and hurtful. New Jersey and Bergen County deserve better.”

New Jersey and Bergen County certainly deserves better, but Saudino is truly owning his privilege by refusing to resign.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Sheriff Who Suggested Black Folks Like Committing Crimes Refuses To Resign was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Global Grind Top 5: The Most Anticipated Fall…
 20 hours ago
09.20.18
12 itemsErykah Badu
NAS, Erykah Badu , Maxwell , Anthony Hamilton…
 21 hours ago
09.20.18
Multiple Deaths Reported In Warehouse Shooting In Harford…
 24 hours ago
09.20.18
Twitter Reacts To Maroon 5 Performing The Super…
 1 day ago
09.20.18
‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You…
 2 days ago
09.20.18
Sooo…Diesel Chose Nicki Minaj For Anti-Bullying Campaign &…
 2 days ago
09.20.18
Porsha Williams Announces Pregnancy And Opens Up About…
 2 days ago
09.19.18
Bahja Rodriguez Gets Rid Of Her Waste-Of-Time Man…
 3 days ago
09.18.18
EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Green Talks Today’s R&B, Aretha Franklin’s…
 3 days ago
09.18.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece…
 3 days ago
09.18.18
9 items
From Wiz Khalifa To LeBron James, Black Men…
 4 days ago
09.18.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 4 days ago
09.18.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 4 days ago
09.18.18
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 4 days ago
09.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close