Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith Ellison’s Campaign Heads To Finish Line

With Election Day nearing, the dark cloud of a domestic abuse scandal reappeared over U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s campaign for Minnesota attorney general.

See Also: Rep. Keith Ellison Hints His Ex-Girlfriend Is Trying To Sabotage His Campaign

The congressman’s ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan posted an image of a medical document on social media Tuesday, which purports to show that Monahan told a doctor in 2017 that she had been in an abusive relationship with Ellison, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Allegation of domestic abuse first surfaced in August, just days before Minnesota’s primary election. Ellison immediately denied the charge. His campaign did not respond right away to the Star Tribune’s request for comments on the medical document.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to confirm whether the document is authentic because commenting would violate patient privacy rules.

Rep. Keith Ellison's ex-girlfriend posts medical record to show she told a doctor in 2017 about their abusive relationship. https://t.co/uA6KJTu67Y pic.twitter.com/eg69Q16r1g — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) September 20, 2018

In an Aug. 11 Facebook post, Monahan’s son accused Ellison of sending his mother angry text messages and claimed that he viewed a video of an abusive incident in which Ellison allegedly pulled his mother’s legs and feet while she was lying on a bed. The video, however, has not been released, which has raised questions about its existence.

MPR News reviewed more than 100 texts and Twitter messages between the congressman and Monahan, but found no evidence to support the allegations about angry messages. The messages revealed that the former couple communicated for months after their breakup. Their communication was sometimes friendly and at other times combative.

Meanwhile, most Minnesota voters have been unsure what to make of the domestic abuse allegation.

In a Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll conducted Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, a week before Monahan posted the medical document, 57 percent of participants said they didn’t know what to think about the abuse allegations. But 21 percent believed it, and 22 percent did not.

However, the allegation had not damaged Ellison’s favorability standing with female voters. They preferred Ellison by 46 percent to 35 percent over his Republican rival for attorney general.

SEE ALSO:

These 5 Petty Republican Attacks On Black Candidates Show The GOP’s Desperation

What Ayanna Pressley’s Win Means For Black Boston

Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith Ellison’s Campaign Heads To Finish Line was originally published on newsone.com