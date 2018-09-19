Rev. Al Sharpton: Stephon Clark’s Killer Needs To Be Punished

It has been 6 months since Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento. Clark was shot and killed while in his grandmothers back yard. Police claim that they thought he had a gun but the only thing in his had was his cell phone.

Today Reverend Al Sharpton is headed to California to be with Clark’s family and push for an expedited instigation and prosecution of his killer. In too many of these cases there is no conviction and the officer returns to work, Sharpton wants to apply pressure to prevent that from happening.

Sharpton has been involved with this case since the beginning and even gave the eulogy at Clark’s funeral. Sharpton will not rest until “I don’t believe in stopping until we’ve forced a conclusion.”

