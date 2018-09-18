TJMS
Cops Break Down Door And Point Guns At Innocent Man

David Reynolds, 25, says he was at home washing his dog when police showed up at his door. When they attempted to enter without a warrant he denied them entry and closed his door. That’s when he says they kicked his door in, handcuffed and pointed AR-15 guns at him.

Police say they received a call about a man with a riffle and Reynolds fit the description.  The officer says that normally they would need a warrant but this case fell within exigent circumstances.

Reynolds does not own a gun and he says that this case did not fall under exigent circumstances because officers didn’t receive a full description of the “suspect.”

Reynolds continues to say that he knows his rights and later requests names and badge numbers of the officers involved. It is not yet known if the officers have received any punishment.

