Music
Watch: Mariah Carey Drops New Breakup Anthem ‘GTFO’

Noble Gift Gala

It’s been a long minute, but new music from Mariah Carey is finally here. Carey released a new song “GTFO” last Thursday, the first single from her upcoming 15th LP which has a release later this year. The album includes collaborations with Drake and Daniel Caesar, along with the record’s official lead single “With You,” due out October 5th.

MeMe makes it perfectly clear what her ex is and will be missing, and keeps it smooth and steady on the track.

Check out the lyrics:

You took my love for granted/ You left me lost and disenchanted/ Bulldoze my heart as if you planned it/ My prince was so unjustly handsome,”

Watch video below!

GTFO , mariah carey , New Music

