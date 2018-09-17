Durham Public Schools Issues Statement About Opening Schools Today

After tornado concerns and multiple flooded roads, Durham Public Schools has issued a statement explaining why they decided to open schools today.
“Durham Public Schools, along with city/county Emergency Management, have been reviewing weather/road conditions since 3:30 am. We had every indication that today would be a good day to open schools. When weather advisories were issued and conditions began to deteriorate, buses were already en route to school. In situations like these, it is generally safer for buses to bypass flooded roads and bring students to safety at our schools, which are secure facilities. We are continuing to monitor and respond to our current weather conditions.
We are continuing to assess weather conditions and road safety. Any absences today will be excused. Students that have arrived at our schools are safe and sound.”
Rihanna Served Royalty In A Bow At The Diamond Ball
Rihanna Served Royalty In A Bow At The Diamond Ball
1. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 1 of 34
2. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 34
3. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 3 of 34
4. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 4 of 34
5. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 34
6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-RIHANNA-DIAMOND-BALLSource:Getty 6 of 34
7. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 7 of 34
8. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 8 of 34
9. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 9 of 34
10. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 10 of 34
11. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 11 of 34
12. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 12 of 34
13. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 13 of 34
14. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 14 of 34
15. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 34
16. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 16 of 34
17. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 17 of 34
18. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 18 of 34
19. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 19 of 34
20. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 20 of 34
21. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 21 of 34
22. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 22 of 34
23. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 23 of 34
24. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 24 of 34
25. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 25 of 34
26. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 26 of 34
27. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 27 of 34
28. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 28 of 34
29. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 29 of 34
30. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - InsideSource:Getty 30 of 34
31. Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - ArrivalsSource:Getty 31 of 34
32. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 32 of 34
33. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 33 of 34
34. Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 13, 2018Source:Getty 34 of 34
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark