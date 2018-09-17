Durham Public Schools Issues Statement About Opening Schools Today

After tornado concerns and multiple flooded roads, Durham Public Schools has issued a statement explaining why they decided to open schools today.

“Durham Public Schools, along with city/county Emergency Management, have been reviewing weather/road conditions since 3:30 am. We had every indication that today would be a good day to open schools. When weather advisories were issued and conditions began to deteriorate, buses were already en route to school. In situations like these, it is generally safer for buses to bypass flooded roads and bring students to safety at our schools, which are secure facilities. We are continuing to monitor and respond to our current weather conditions.

We are continuing to assess weather conditions and road safety. Any absences today will be excused. Students that have arrived at our schools are safe and sound.”

