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What To Expect At Her Legacy: An Afternoon With Tina Knowles

Published on May 1, 2026
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Excited for our upcoming Her Legacy Event with Tina Knowles on Saturday, May 2? Take a look at our schedule ahead of the event!

Schedule

  • 10:00a Event Doors Open
  • 11:00a Welcome
  • 11:05a Kimberly Michelle performance (violinist) – (10 min)
  • 11:15aa door prize and introduce speaker- (5 min)
  • 11:20a Inspirational Speaker/Introduce Occasion (Dr. Asia Cunningham) – (10 min)
  • 11:30a Award Presentations (7) (35 min)
  • 12:05a Awards conclude- Break (5min)
  • 12:10a Break (10 min)
  • 12:20p Break ends
  • 12:25p host introduces panel (5 min)
  • 12:30p Panel “Strong Women, Strong Communities, A Better Tomorrow” (30 min)
  • 1:00p Giveaway a door prize (5 min)
  • 1:10p Queen Sheba & Dasan Ahanu performance (spoken word) – (10 min)
  • 1:20p giveaway some door prizes (5 min)
  • 1:25p DJ Interlude (5 min)
  • 1:30-1:35p “The Ladies Of Radio One Raleigh” day parts (5 min)
  • 1:45p Tina Knowles conversation with Cathy Hughes – include Q & A (40 min)
  • 2:25p VIP Plus attendees re: book signing & announces winner of – Big Door Prize (5 min)
  • 2:30p Book signing (50 people) / Vendor shopping (DJ music) (30 min)
  • 3p – Conclusion
Her Legacy Run of Show Schedule

SEE ALSO

What To Expect At Her Legacy: An Afternoon With Tina Knowles was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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