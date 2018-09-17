Today’s School Delays And Closings

Florence is now listed as a Tropical Depression but is still bringing major rain causing flooding, some tornado warnings and school closings and delays. The only local school in our listening area that is open and on normal schedule is Durham County. The following are either delayed or closed. Go to WRAL.com for a full list of school and businesses.

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17 Central Wake High School Closed on Monday, September 17 Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17 Chatham Charter School Closed on Monday, September 17 Chatham County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Monday, September 17 Cumberland Co Schools Closed on Monday, September 17 East Wake Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17 Harnett County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17 Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours on Monday, September 17 Hoke County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17 Johnston County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17 Closed, Teacher Workday on Tuesday, September 18 Lee County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Monday, September 17 Sampson County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17 Wake County Public Schools Closed on Monday, September 17 Wayne County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17 Wilson County Schools Closed on Monday, September 17

