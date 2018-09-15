CLOSE
Rocky Mount Lifts Curfew For Saturday

The curfew that was in effect for the city of Rocky Mount has been lifted for Saturday, according to the city’s Twitter feed. However, the city wants residents to be aware that flash flooding is still a possibility in Edgecombe and Nash counties until Sunday evening.

 

 

