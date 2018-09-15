Rocky Mount Lifts Curfew For Saturday

The curfew that was in effect for the city of Rocky Mount has been lifted for Saturday, according to the city’s Twitter feed. However, the city wants residents to be aware that flash flooding is still a possibility in Edgecombe and Nash counties until Sunday evening.

CURFEW LIFTED

The curfew initially set for Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 16 at 6 a.m., has been lifted. However, remember to remain vigilant as a flash flood watch remains in effect for Nash and Edgecombe counties through Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/72ND53UyFy — City of Rocky Mount (@cityofrockymtnc) September 15, 2018

