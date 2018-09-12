CLOSE
Charlotte Motor Speedway To Be Use A Shelter For Hurricane Evacuees

Charlotte Motor Speedway Testing

Source: Bob Leverone / Getty

With Hurricane Florence headed closer to the Charlotte area, Charlotte Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday that they are planning to open their Rock City Campground as early as noon yesterday.

With evacuees heading West or inland from the Category 4 hurricane, officials say that accommodations will be available as long as possible prior to potential landfall later this week. Officials also say that evacuees will access to the bathhouse facilities on the property.

Greg Walter, VP of Charlotte Motor Speedway made this statement in regards to helping those evacuees that seek shelter in this area,

“While the Charlotte area is not completely out of the region that could face the effects of Hurricane Florence, for many of our neighbors to the east it is a safer alternative or a good stopping point as they seek shelter elsewhere.  We look forward to welcoming anyone who needs a place to stop and to showing them the hospitality they deserve as we ride out this storm together.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway ask that all evacuees check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office, which can be accessed at the entrance to zMAX Dragway. After hour arrivals should call their guest services department at (704) 507-5612.

Charlotte Motor Speedway To Be Use A Shelter For Hurricane Evacuees was originally published on oldschool1053.com

