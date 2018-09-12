Check Out These Simple Life Hacks That Will Help You Get Through Hurricane Florence Without Power

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem’s Fashion Row 2018 Show

#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem's Fashion Row 2018 Show

Harlem's Fashion Row occurred on Tuesday evening at Capitale and was a star studded occasion. The event honorees for the evening included Bethann Hardison, Dapper Dan, and LeBron James. The show featured designs by FeNoel, Undra Celeste NY, and Kimberly Goldson. We rounded up our favorite looks from the three designers and are showing you what's going to be big for Spring/Summer 2019.