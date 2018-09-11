Buyer Beware: Price Gouging Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

While you’re shopping for supplies to get ahead of Hurricane Florence, keep an eye out on price tags! North Carolina’s Attorney General is reminding residents about the price gouging law that went into effect after Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Sunday. As you hit the stores and gas pump, if you see hikes in prices on supplies, including gas you are asked to report it to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Attorney General Stein and the North Carolina Department of Justice, will review complaints from consumers over the next several weeks and are prepared to take action against any businesses engaging in price gouging activities.

Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov.

Must See:

‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Ray J’s Fake Brotherly Behavior Almost Gets Him Faded By A1

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: