CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Buyer Beware: Price Gouging Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

2 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffed businessman holding cash

Source: Comstock / Getty

While you’re shopping for supplies to get ahead of Hurricane Florence, keep an eye out on price tags! North Carolina’s Attorney General is reminding residents about the price gouging law that went into effect after Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Sunday. As you hit the stores and gas pump, if you see hikes in prices on supplies, including gas you are asked to report it to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Attorney General Stein and the North Carolina Department of Justice, will review complaints from consumers over the next several weeks and are prepared to take action against any businesses engaging in price gouging activities.

Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov.

Must See:

‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Ray J’s Fake Brotherly Behavior Almost Gets Him Faded By A1

Attorney General , north carolina , price gouging , State of Emergency

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 18 hours ago
09.10.18
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 23 hours ago
09.10.18
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
 1 day ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 1 day ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 1 day ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 1 day ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 3 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 3 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 3 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 3 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 4 days ago
09.09.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 4 days ago
09.07.18
Mark Steele Gets Confronted By His Better Half…
 4 days ago
09.09.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 4 days ago
09.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close