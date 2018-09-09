All Eyes On Florence Expected To Be Hurricane Off NC Coast

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Florence spinning some 1,500 miles from North Carolina’s Outer Banks, is forecast to be a dangerous major hurricane near the southeast coast turning into a hurricane by midweek.

Tropical Storm Florence will strengthen and make it's way towards the NC/SC coast by late week. This storm has potential for major impacts along our coast and inland areas too. New updates this afternoon with new model data. pic.twitter.com/en7smQc3y5 — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) September 9, 2018

The governors of both Carolinas have declared a state of emergency for each of their states. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday evening, saying it’s “too early” to know where the storm will go. Residents should take time out this weekend and prepare for a possible natural disaster.

To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.

