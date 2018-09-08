CLOSE
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details Of Last Night’s Fight Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Cardi B for GQ

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ

It went down at last night’s Harper Bazaar bash, which was a part of New York Fashion week. Apparently, Cardi was sick and tired of Nicki’s behavior, according to a post she later made on Instagram.

According to TMZ, Cardi “aggressively” approached Nicki’s table at the event, but was stopped by security. She attempted to throw a shoe at Nicki, but missed.

 

Another angle of the aftermath:

View this post on Instagram

#PressPlay : Another angle 👀 #CardiB #NickiMinaj

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Later, Cardi posted about what prompted the altercation.

 

View this post on Instagram

#CardiB speaks! #NickiMinaj

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Cardi seems unbothered as she walks out of the event (with a knot on her forehead.)

 

Nicki also seemed unbothered when she left.

 

View this post on Instagram

#NickiMinaj posting on Instagram 👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Oh, and for fun, here’s the video that seems to show Cardi taking her shoe off before throwing it at Nicki.

 

 

And here’s the throw:

 

 

And you KNOW the internet had to make this comparison!

 

 

