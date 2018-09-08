Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details Of Last Night’s Fight Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

It went down at last night’s Harper Bazaar bash, which was a part of New York Fashion week. Apparently, Cardi was sick and tired of Nicki’s behavior, according to a post she later made on Instagram.

According to TMZ, Cardi “aggressively” approached Nicki’s table at the event, but was stopped by security. She attempted to throw a shoe at Nicki, but missed.

Someone posted the whole Nicki and Cardi fight on ig, you can see their faces in this one better :) pic.twitter.com/8igJBno6lf — MD🖤 (@FollyBTS) September 8, 2018

Another angle of the aftermath:

Later, Cardi posted about what prompted the altercation.

Cardi seems unbothered as she walks out of the event (with a knot on her forehead.)

Nicki also seemed unbothered when she left.

Oh, and for fun, here’s the video that seems to show Cardi taking her shoe off before throwing it at Nicki.

And here’s the throw:

And you KNOW the internet had to make this comparison!

